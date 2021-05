This past weekend, my boyfriend Darin and I took a Brewery tour. We had a blast! If this post leaves your mouth watering, maybe you should plan a tour for yourself? In the meantime, if you are craving some tasty beverages from the many breweries featured here, you should talk to Darin. Darin works at Westside Liquor in Waite Park. If you ask for DOUBLE D, you'll get Darin...he won't steer you wrong. Let's dive in!