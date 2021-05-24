Yes, your groceries are costing more each month. What's behind the price increases?

The rise in grocery prices that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't seem likely to reverse in the near future. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released its monthly consumer price index data last week, show a 0.4% increase in food items — for food both at home and away from home — for the month of April, for all urban consumers. There was a 2.4% increase over the past 12 months. (The 12-month increase for all items was 4.6%, the largest 12-month increase in more than a decade).