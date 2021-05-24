newsbreak-logo
Yes, your groceries are costing more each month. What's behind the price increases?

By Brooke Cain, David Raynor, The News, Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise in grocery prices that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't seem likely to reverse in the near future. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released its monthly consumer price index data last week, show a 0.4% increase in food items — for food both at home and away from home — for the month of April, for all urban consumers. There was a 2.4% increase over the past 12 months. (The 12-month increase for all items was 4.6%, the largest 12-month increase in more than a decade).

www.mdjonline.com
#Food Prices#Food Pantries#Food Insecurity#Fresh Food#Food Drink#Price Increases#Cost Increases#Food Costs#Retail Price#Consumer Prices#The News Observer#Bloomberg#The Colonial Pipeline#The Wall Street Journal#Nbc News#Usa Today#White House#Chicken Supremes#Consumer Price Index#Stockpile Groceries
