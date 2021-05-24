newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

US PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson owes much to brother Tim after creating major history

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Phil Mickelson fired a sparkling first-round 64 at Quail Hollow earlier this month he told his brother and caddie, Tim, that he was sure he was ready to win again. Those words probably seemed rather hollow during the days that followed. The veteran left-hander stumbled to rounds of 75-76-76 to finish a miserable 69th, a result perfectly in keeping with his seemingly inexorably deteriorating status.

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tim Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf World#World Champion#Sports History#The Us Pga Championship#Quail Hollow#Major History#Veteran#Birdie#Kiawah Island#Rounds#Spectator Free Sport#General Sports Fans#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfBleacher Report

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
Texas StateESPN

PGA Tour returns to Texas as LPGA heads to Las Vegas

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,250,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Daniel Berger. FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau. Last week: Phil Mickelson won...
GolfStatesboro Herald

Incredible moment at PGA Championship

To witness an historic victory like Phil Mickelson had at 50 years old becoming the oldest player to win one of golf’s majors with his triumph in the PGA Championship Sunday at Kiawah Island is pretty cool. To be able to witness in person the birdie on No. 5 that...
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
Golfgobankingrates.com

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

Find out more about Phil Mickelson’s net worth and golf achievements. Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship) Total Pro Wins: 54. Notable: Mickelson is easily the second-best golfer of the current era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the...
GolfGolf.com

The key to hitting a perfect bump-and-run chip off a tight lie

If you were among the millions of viewers who enjoyed watching Phil Mickelson win his sixth major championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island over the weekend, you were likely impressed by Mickelson’s short-game wizardry. Time and again, Mickelson escaped from difficult lies and situations with a fabulous display of chipping and pitching skill.
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup assistant Davis Love III makes it sound like Phil Mickelson will be on U.S. team at Whistling Straits

RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Ryder Cup assistant captain Davis Love III had planned to join captain Steve Stricker at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course for last week’s PGA Championship, in part to do some reconnaissance on potential team members for this fall’s matches at Whistling Straits. On their list of targets: Phil Mickelson. But Love underwent surgery earlier this month to replace his right hip, and that prevented the 1997 PGA champ from making the trip.
Fort Worth, TXNJ.com

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions and Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his Charles Schwab Challenge predictions and picks for the tournament, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Charles Schwab Challenge was rescheduled to mid-June last year and was the first event after the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus due...
Golfwetaskiwintimes.com

Mickelson commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Golf’s new ageless wonder has agreed to bring his swing to Detroit. Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion in golf history by winning the PGA Championship on Sunday at the age of 50, has committed to play in this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is set for July 1-4 at the Detroit Golf Club.
Fort Worth, TXGolf Digest

Phil Mickelson had the perfect response for a rough start at Colonial

It was unrealistic to expect Phil Mickelson to come out for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday at the peak performance level he showed for four days at the Ocean Course. Not with all the energy expended en route to victory at the PGA Championship, or in the days afterward as the 50-year-old got comfortable with his new status as oldest golfer to win a major championship.