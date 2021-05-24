newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Frequent flyers warned against sitting on mountain of unused miles

By Jenny Surane and Justin Bachman, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrequent flyers, consider yourselves warned: Sitting on a pile of unused airline miles could cost you. Liabilities tied to the five most valuable airline-loyalty programs in the U.S. soared almost 12% to $27.5 billion last year, according to new analysis by LendingTree Inc.’s consumer-finance website ValuePenguin. Airlines looking to shore up their balance sheets could reduce the value of those rewards or reinstate policies that allow miles or points to expire, the firm warned.

www.mdjonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#U S Airlines#Frequent Flying#Free Travel#Time Travel#Lendingtree Inc#Valuepenguin#Delta Air Lines Inc#Skymiles#Aadvantage#Mileageplus#Southwest Airlines Co#Rapid Rewards#Jetblue Airways Corp#Stifel Financial Corp#American And United#Frequent Flyers#Unused Airline Miles#Earned Miles#Travelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Lifestyleajot.com

Fare bargains vanish as airlines seize on surging summer demand

The days of bargain basement airfares are ending as the U.S. vaccine supply unleashes a wave of pent-up travel demand. A rebound in trips to visit friends and family coupled with flight schedules that remain below 2019 levels means more flyers chasing fewer seats. That’s pushing up trip costs for the peak summer season as carriers reboot revenue management tools—which raise fares in line with stronger seat demand—after a year in which planes often flew with rows of empty seats.
Travelajot.com

Americans stampede back to air travel, wiping out bargain fares

The days of bargain basement airfares are ending as the U.S. vaccine supply unleashes a wave of pent-up travel demand. A rebound in trips to visit friends and family coupled with flight schedules that remain below 2019 levels means more flyers chasing fewer seats. That’s pushing up trip costs for the peak summer season as carriers reboot revenue management tools—which raise fares in line with stronger seat demand—after a year in which planes often flew with rows of empty seats.
TravelConnecticut Post

What is Southwest Airlines carry-on bag size limit?

You might soon find yourself on a Southwest flight for one of your upcoming trips. Considering its extensive network of routes, both domestic and international, including many destinations in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. While you don’t need to pay extra for a carry-on when flying Southwest, it’s useful...
Industrytraveldailymedia.com

Vaccinated frequent flyers could win free flights for a year

United Airlines loyalty program members will have the chance to enter the airline’s ‘Your Shot to Fly’ sweepstakes by uploading their vaccination records. Lucky winners will receive a year’s worth of free flights, with other prizes up for grabs, including free roundtrip tickets and cash prizes. To support the national...
Economyworldairlinenews.com

American’s AAdvantage® members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier

American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue continue to roll out benefits for customers to create a seamless, easy customer experience — this time, in the form of mileage accrual. Starting on May 26, American’s AAdvantage® members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier. AAdvantage is now the only loyalty program that allows elite status earning opportunities when flying across three U.S. carriers — American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.
Travelupscalelivingmag.com

Frequent Corporate Flyers- Best Advice To Travel Smart

Business travel is very different from holidays, as you always seem to be on the go. But it is the way of life for thousands of American professionals. Shuttling from airport to airport and attending meetings in between can be stressful and tiring. Additionally, there is constant pressure to save time and money as you are accountable to your company. Fortunately, traveling smart is easier than you think, provided that you follow some helpful tips to ease up things and conserve time and money. Here are the best pieces of advice from frequent corporate flyers across the US.
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

United Says Domestic Leisure Fares Have Surpassed 2019 Levels

Domestic leisure yields for tickets issued in May surpass 2019 levels, United said. It expects that trend to continue through the summer. Higher revenue compared with its capacity is helping the carrier narrow its losses. Summer vacations are getting more and more expensive as travelers return from the long pandemic...
LifestyleSKIFT

Understaffed TSA Warns Flyers to Be Ready for Crowds This Summer

The airline industry is expressing outward confidence in its readiness for a surge in summer travel. But even with ample prep, most are also warning of snags ahead, including long waits and extra crowds at airports. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source...
TravelFortune

Travelers be warned: your air miles may be at risk

Frequent flyers, consider yourselves warned: Sitting on a pile of unused airline miles could cost you. Liabilities tied to the five most valuable airline-loyalty programs in the U.S. soared almost 12% to $27.5 billion last year, according to new analysis by LendingTree Inc.’s consumer-finance website ValuePenguin. Airlines looking to shore up their balance sheets could reduce the value of those rewards or reinstate policies that allow miles or points to expire, the firm warned.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Loyalty Members Have Amassed Billions of Unused Airline Miles

Loyalty Members Have Amassed Billions of Unused Airline Miles. As travel demand hit rock bottom in 2020, points and miles balances in loyalty programs started increasing. Customers were still earning rewards by signing up for new credit cards and using them for everyday purchases, but they weren’t using those rewards as much as in the past.
TravelTravelPulse

How Billions of Unused Airline Miles Could Impact Air Travel After COVID

According to a new ValuePenguin study, a massive number of unused airlines rewards miles that went unused in 2020 could cause issues for consumers as travel begins to ramp back up in 2021. The firm found that the U.S.’ top five most valuable airline loyalty programs (Delta Air Lines’ SkyMiles,...
TravelPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Travel rebound gains steam

(Bloomberg) — U.S. airlines rose as the country’s three biggest carriers said a travel rebound is gaining steam, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. heading for the highest closing price in about six weeks. The pace of recovery has been faster than expected, Delta President Glen...
Palm Springs, CAiebusinessdaily.com

Air traffic count keeps climbing

Passenger traffic at Palm Springs International Airport continues to improve as fears of contracting COVID-19 continue to recede. April was the airport’s best month since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, and May is looking strong as well, according to a statement on the airport’s website. “We’re seeing...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Are Higher Today

A number of airline executives are making the rounds at an investment conference this week, and their tone is optimistic. That, coupled with a new milestone in the return of air traffic following the pandemic, has airline stocks gaining altitude on Tuesday. Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) and American...
LifestyleKUTV

Almost half of US travelers hit with unexpected travel fees

(KUTV) — New research, commissioned by battleface insurance, has revealed the extent to which US travelers are hit with unexpected travel costs as a result of having inadequate travel insurance. Almost half of all Americans (45%) have been hit with unexpected costs after finding out that their travel insurance did not cover them for the items that they thought they were covered for.