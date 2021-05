Chilling around the pool or backyard should be a worry-free activity, meaning you shouldn’t have to think about accidentally breaking glasses or dishes as you sip (or chug) your favorite beer, wine, whiskey, or tequila. Easing your mind in this type of scenario is as simple as finding the best unbreakable wine glasses and drinkware so that accidental drops won’t put a pause to the party when you’re enjoying your next soirée. To help out, we’ve put together a list of the best unbreakable glasses to help you do just that. But first, let’s go over what makes unbreakable glasses … well, unbreakable.