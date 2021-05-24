newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Bethany Jean Clement: The golden-brown greatness of Afro Dates Pancakes mix is winning fans nationwide

By Bethany Jean Clement, The Seattle Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Wash. — SAMAH BESHIR isn't sure when she first had date pancakes. For as long as she can remember, the gorgeously deep-gold rounds of gorrasat balah (in Arabic, قراصة بلح) have been part of her life. She was born and raised in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and the recipe goes back to her grandmother and beyond in northern Sudan, where date pancakes found a place in celebrations and before special guests. Per Sudanese tradition, as the eldest sibling, her father hosted the big family gatherings — there, everybody vied to be first in the date-pancake line, receiving them hot with butter and honey right from Beshir's grandmother's hands. The cakes were also the fought-over dessert at the customary Friday family brunch. Eventually, Beshir's mom took over pancake production, with Beshir helping by her side.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Food Drink#Dessert#Goat Cheese#Marmalade#Sugar Syrup#Sudanese#American#B Nh#Camelback#Yahya Yasmin#Dates Pancakes#Pancake Production#Boiled Dates#Chopped Dates#Date Syrup#Waffles#Butter#Honey#Walnuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Gold
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.
RestaurantsThe Post and Courier

Restaurant wages letter wins April Golden Pen

As COVID-19 infection rates dropped this spring and more people returned to local restaurants, a major restaurant staffing shortage caused tempers to flare. Mix traditional low wages and long hours for workers in all parts of the food and beverage industry with some patrons who refused to wear masks or practice social distancing, and an already frustrating situation boiled over.
RecipesStanford Daily

AAPI Heritage Recipe Series: Daikon Turnip Cake (蘿蔔糕)

On May 1, we officially entered Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Admittedly, this year was my first time hearing about the month-long celebration of AAPI persons and cultures despite my belonging to the ethnic category, so I felt inspired to connect with my Chinese and Taiwanese background through what is arguably the predominant language shared between both countries: food.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Great Plant Pick: Acer shirasawanum ‘Aureum,’ golden full moon maple

What: Acer shirasawanum “Aureum,” commonly known as golden full moon maple, is a choice and sought after small tree which is perfect for the smaller garden. In spring, the buds open to reveal intensely bright lemon-yellow foliage, dazzling during the often gray days of spring. As the leaves mature, they will soften to chartreuse in early summer. Bright red samaras (helicopter-like seeds) are prominently nestled in the foliage and will remain colorful well into summer. In autumn, the tree is dotted in tones of orange and red. The slow growth and unique framework of the golden full moon maple makes this an excellent choice for containers.
RecipesAlbany Herald

Grilled Stuffed French Toast turns the breakfast tables on a beloved staple

Grillmasters insist that just about everything tastes a little better when cooked over a flame. Even though grilling often is reserved for lunch or dinner, there’s something to be said about preparing breakfast on those hot grates as well. According to Andrew Schloss and David Joachim, authors of the cookbook...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Berry Grape Chicken Salad

Brighten up your lunchtime with this Berry Grape Chicken Salad! It’s a super simple recipe that starts with precooked chicken and features lots of fresh fruit (as well as an unexpected ingredient). Once everything comes together, and you take your first bite, you’ll fall in love with this tasty combination!
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Meet Vicky Cakes – the First Black-owned Pancake Mix in Major Retail

Aunt Jemima, who? Vicky Cakes® is America’s new darling vegan pancake mix, who is quickly emerging as the leader in vegan pancake and waffle mix. After Quaker Oats announced retiring the culturally insensitive brand Aunt Jemima, consumers flocked to Vicky Cakes, who then sold over 184,000 bags of pancake mix, grossing over half a million dollars in sales, and featured by Beyonce, The Food Network, WeBuyBlack, Good Morning America, Cosmopolitan, Complex, and more. They have also been recognized by the NAACP and endorsed by actress and celebrity vegan food influencer Tabitha Brown.
Recipesmashed.com

A Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Meatballs Recipe That'll Be The Talk Of The Potluck

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.
Recipesgoldcountrymedia.com

All things cherries: enchiladas, fruit salad and yes, barbecue sauce, too

Well, we made it to Memorial Day weekend, the official kickoff to summer. This week, we have seen the first of the cherries and peaches. This weekend will look a little different than last year. We will be gathering with friends and family, lighting up the BBQ, and if it warms up, maybe play in the pool.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Summer’s Best Chilled Corn Soup

With so much fresh corn in the market this time of year, we’re making a summer recipe that takes advantage of this sweet summer vegetable. Try our Summer’s Best Chilled Corn Soup when you want a lunch that’s filled with flavor to help you beat the heat. You might say this soup is “soup-er” refreshing and the fact that it’s ready in minutes, is what makes it summer’s best!
Crowley, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Crowley Woman Needs Your Help to Win Nationwide Baking Contest

Elisabeth Leger Trahan of Crowley, Louisiana has entered a nationwide baking competition and needs Acadiana to help her win it. All we have to do is vote for her. I have entered a nationwide baking competition, which requires many many many votes! Help me call upon the Cajun Navy. I don't need boats...I just need votes! Anyone with a Facebook account can vote and share. It costs nothing! Let's show them that Louisiana people know a thing or two about food.-Elisabeth Leger.
Recipesbiltmorebeacon.com

A Creamy Recipe Created for Families

Servings: 6-8 1 cup strawberries, halved. Puree 1 cup of strawberries in blender until smooth. In a mixing bowl, combine whipping cream and powdered sugar until smooth. In a different bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth then add the pureed strawberries. Finally, add the whipped cream mixture to the cream...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Pineapple Pie (10-Minutes Recipe)

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!