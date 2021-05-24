Ombre quilt pattern
If there’s a new baby in your life or if you just want to give the nursery a bit of a refresh then this ombre quilt pattern is your next project. Given to us by our sister mag Love Patchwork and Quilting, this ombre quilt pattern is as cosy as it is pretty. Made up of simple hexagons with some cute weather-themed embroidery, it would make a beautiful keepsake for the lucky little one in your life. There’s a whole bunch of free hexagon templates here on Gathered so this quilt should be simple to assemble!molliemakes.com