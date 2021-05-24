newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

US officials seek big fines against more unruly airline passengers

By The Detroit News, Detroit News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Federal regulators are continuing to pursue large penalties against a few airline passengers accused of disrupting flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it will seek fines totaling more than $100,000 against four passengers on recent flights, including a penalty of $52,500 against a man who was arrested after trying to open the cockpit door and striking a flight attendant in the face.

