US officials seek big fines against more unruly airline passengers
WASHINGTON – Federal regulators are continuing to pursue large penalties against a few airline passengers accused of disrupting flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it will seek fines totaling more than $100,000 against four passengers on recent flights, including a penalty of $52,500 against a man who was arrested after trying to open the cockpit door and striking a flight attendant in the face.www.mdjonline.com