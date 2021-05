A Realm Remixed (Not Actually) Final Fantasy and vinyl record lovers rejoice! Square Enix will be selling a vinyl LP set for Final Fantasy XIV and all* its expansions. Right now, they are available for pre-order as a bundle or individually. The set contains LPs for A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. *Although Endwalker has been announced for a release of November 23rd, 2021, an LP for this expansion will not be included or sold at this time. With over 22 million registered players, we know the music is enjoyable enough not to drive people away from the game.