Demon Slayer Game: Kimetsu no Yaiba | Tanjiro Kamado dazzles in a new trailer

Demon Slayer has more than a few eccentric characters that have helped elevate the Shonen series to the rank of one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, and one fan has honored one of the most eccentric of them all with a flipbook focusing on the power of Zenitsu. With the lightning-wielding member of the Demon Slayer Corps unable to control his fear and his love of women that happen to come across his path, he has definitely become a fan-favorite character to those who have been following the series since its inception.