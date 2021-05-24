newsbreak-logo
Theater & Dance

Demon Slayer Game: Kimetsu no Yaiba | Tanjiro Kamado dazzles in a new trailer

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan will feature Tanjiro Kamado using the Hinokami Kagura as a selectable character. The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed in advance that the famous protagonist of the series (Guardians of the night in Spain) joins the cast of characters in the title, on sale this year 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC in Japan.

