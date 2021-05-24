Frank Vogel thinks Chris Paul tried to hurt LeBron James: “A dangerous play”
Playoff basketball is back. The first weekend of the post-season has delivered and showed precisely how the intensity and stakes rise this time of year. The series opener between the Suns and the Lakers was the prime example, with both teams exchanging some psychical blows in an exciting game. Nevertheless, the Suns managed to get an impressive 99-90 win, showing they have no fear of LeBron and the Lakers, proving they deserve to be in the 2nd seed.