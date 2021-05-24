newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

'I had my moment of feeling like I could catch Verstappen'

By GPblog.com
gpblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen was hardly able to find a fault during the Monaco Grand Prix and never really got into trouble. The Dutchman had Carlos Sainz behind him after the pitstops, but Verstappen was not worried. For the first round of pit stops, Verstappen had to deal with Valtteri Bottas. The...

www.gpblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco Grand Prix#Dutchman#Feeling#Time#Lapped Cars#Finn#Graining#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportstheboar.org

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Another impressive and strategic drive saw Lewis Hamilton edge out his rival Max Verstappen and win the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton began the race with his 100th pole position, but he soon lost the lead to the Red Bull driver. Overtaking is difficult in Spain, but Mercedes orchestrated a two-stop pit strategy that enabled him to make up a 21-second deficit. Despite teammate Valtteri Bottas failing to get out of the way neatly on lap 52 and costing Hamilton nearly a second in time, Hamilton soon caught Verstappen. On lap 60 of 66, Hamilton swept past Verstappen, the Red Bull driver unable to contend with fresher tyres. After losing the lead, Verstappen finally went for a second pit stop, adding a point for fastest lap to his second place.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Bob Bolles: Hamilton, Verstappen and differing driving styles

After Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix Max Verstappen that he “was a sitting duck”, while Lewis Hamilton said he saw something in Max’s driving style that was different to what he had noticed before while riding behind the Dutchman. From a careful analysis, we have been able to pinpoint what that...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Wolff: 'Verstappen is a fantastic F1 star, but not the only one'

Max Verstappen has been seen as the big star for the future ever since he entered Formula 1. However, the Dutchman has so far lacked the resources to become champion, although this year the battle is fiercer than ever. The focus is often on Verstappen, but according to Toto Wolff the Dutchman is not the only star in the sport.
Mercedes, TXgrandprix247.com

Hakkinen: Mercedes planned the strategy all weekend

In past years it could be argued that if Mercedes ever erred it was on the side of caution when it came to strategy, but this season they have really nailed it and some bold calls from the team have helped Lewis Hamilton win three of the four races so far this year.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: Why Red Bull cannot operate on Mercedes’ level yet

Formula 1 spends a lot of its time as a guessing game, never more so than this season. But Red Bull have shown they are still not at Mercedes’ operating level. Red Bull provided Formula 1 fans with a lot of promise after preseason testing, yet they currently trail Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. And there are a fair few reasons for that.
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

‘Much is said about Bottas but thanks to him…’

Although Valtteri Bottas has been criticised for failing to match Lewis Hamilton, Ho-Pin Tung says it is thanks to him that Mercedes often come out on top in the strategy game. Mercedes started first and third at the Spanish Grand Prix with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sandwiched between the team-mates.
Motorsportscachycars.com

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Mercedes catch Verstappen off guard

Lewis Hamilton crushed Max Verstappen to win the 2021 Spanish GP also determined system from Mercedes permitted the seven-time best on the planet to pull off a late-race proceed onward his Red Bull Racing rival. This is Hamilton’s third success out of four races, and his 98th profession triumph. Hamilton...
Motorsportsdodofinance.com

‘So I knew he would be quick’

Daniel Ricciardo has been Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull Racing for many years, and he knows better than anyone what it’s like to work with him. Despite the occasional meeting between the two on the track, they have always maintained a good respectful relationship with each other. Always mutual...
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Verstappen is not at ‘war’ with Hamilton

Max Verstappen was not comfortable with the term “war” being used to describe his 2021 title scrap with Lewis Hamilton. Formula 1 has for several years been in desperate need of a challenger to Hamilton’s dominance – the seven-time World Champion has now finished atop the Drivers’ standings six times in the past seven seasons.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Remarkable statistic does not speak in favour of Perez's gap to Verstappen

The criticism from outside on Sergio Perez is slowly but surely growing. The Mexican driver cannot keep up with the pace of Max Verstappen and thus can only make a minimal contribution to winning the World Drivers' and Constructors' Championship. But how well is Perez doing in his first four Grands Prix compared to his predecessors Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon?
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Horner confident in Verstappen: 'No doubt he can handle this'

With four races now completed the battle for the title between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has begun. An important victory for the Briton in Spain has brought criticism to Verstappen and Red Bull. In a new interview, Horner says he does not want to know anything about this yet and argues that his driver can also perform under enormous pressure.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Albers: "The total package works better for Hamilton than for Verstappen"

Max Verstappen got off to a strong start at the Spanish Grand Prix by passing Lewis Hamilton right at the start. Thanks to a good strategy from Mercedes, the British champion eventually managed to overtake Verstappen again, which was a similar strategy to the one used in Hungary 2019. It is also notable that Hamilton has more speed towards the end of his stints and that is what Red Bull Racing need to work on.