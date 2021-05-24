Schroeder Ave 535, Delavan, Wisconsin 53115

Very day will seem like a vacation. This gem has it all. Nestled on over 57 acres, this home connects to a creek and has a one-acre, spring fed pond stocked with fish. Enjoy hunting, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and ATV rides. The list goes on and on. Looking for a pole building? This one is equipped with hydronic heat, lift, bathroom, and cold storage. Step inside and fall in love with all this home has to offer. Great room with cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. Soup or souffle?, cooking isn't dull or routine in this beauty. Owner's suite complete with updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find two generous-sized bedrooms and a loft area for everyone to enjoy. Finally, the lower level completes this home with a game room and a full bathroom.