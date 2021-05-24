Schroeder Ave 535, Delavan, Wisconsin 53115
Are you looking for that perfect Lake Delavan home at an affordable price? Look no further and come and see this Cute, Cozy, and Freshly Updated Inlet Oaks Charmer that will check all the boxes. This Rejuvenated Cape Cod Walking Distance to Delavan Lake features New flooring, Fresh paint, Granite counters, Updated bathroom, Large corner lot with Fenced yard, 2 Car detached garage with Car Port, Wood Stove, Full Poured Concrete Basement and Spacious upstairs. Home is Close to Lake, Shopping, Jobs, Interstate and Recreation. 11 x 10 Family room/Den easily has possibility for 3rd bedroom on main floor. Hurry Over Before it is gone. Water access is Public boat launch nearby.