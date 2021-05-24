newsbreak-logo
Delavan, WI

Schroeder Ave 535, Delavan, Wisconsin 53115

 5 days ago

Are you looking for that perfect Lake Delavan home at an affordable price? Look no further and come and see this Cute, Cozy, and Freshly Updated Inlet Oaks Charmer that will check all the boxes. This Rejuvenated Cape Cod Walking Distance to Delavan Lake features New flooring, Fresh paint, Granite counters, Updated bathroom, Large corner lot with Fenced yard, 2 Car detached garage with Car Port, Wood Stove, Full Poured Concrete Basement and Spacious upstairs. Home is Close to Lake, Shopping, Jobs, Interstate and Recreation. 11 x 10 Family room/Den easily has possibility for 3rd bedroom on main floor. Hurry Over Before it is gone. Water access is Public boat launch nearby.

Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Walworth County, WIwgtd.org

Plane Crashes into Trees in Walworth County; 3 Riders Uninjured

(WGTD)---A dare-devil rescue was performed by firefighters from southern Wisconsin after a small plane crashed into treetops in the Kettle Moraine State Forest near Whitewater Saturday evening. The three men inside--uninjured--were hung up in the wreckage for hours until they could be lowered to the ground in a harness. The...
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Walworth County, WIBiz Times

Home on Geneva Lake sold for $5.3 million

A 126-year-old home on Oriole Drive in the Town of Linn, along the north shore of Geneva Lake, has been sold for $5.3 million, according to state records. Built in 1895, the 7,650-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and 3 fireplaces, according to Zillow. The home and its 1.1-acre...
Elkhorn, WILake Geneva Regional News

Happenings: Elkhorn's flea market returns, plus Pub & Grub Crawl

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Arguably the largest flea market in Walworth County, the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market begins its 40th season Sunday, May 16, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Expect over 550 dealers of...
Columbia County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming into the upper 30s. Therefore, the Frost Advisory is no longer necessary.
Columbia County, WIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Green Lake; Jefferson; Kenosha; Marquette; Racine; Sauk; Walworth; Waukesha FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Walworth County, WIcountybuyselltrade.com

W4657 County Road O North, Delavan in Delavan, Walworth County, Wisconsin

Very day will seem like a vacation. This gem has it all. Nestled on over 57 acres, this home connects to a creek and has a one-acre, spring fed pond stocked with fish. Enjoy hunting, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and ATV rides. The list goes on and on. Looking for a pole building? This one is equipped with hydronic heat, lift, bathroom, and cold storage. Step inside and fall in love with all this home has to offer. Great room with cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. Soup or souffle?, cooking isn't dull or routine in this beauty. Owner's suite complete with updated bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find two generous-sized bedrooms and a loft area for everyone to enjoy. Finally, the lower level completes this home with a game room and a full bathroom.
Walworth County, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Road Work Underway on WIS 20 Between WIS 67 and Townline Road

(Walworth County Public Works press release) Governor Evers signed a $1.5-million contract to improve WIS 20, between WIS 67 and Townline Road in Walworth County. Work is scheduled to begin the week of May 10, 2021. “Walworth County is thrilled with increased state investment in local infrastructure,” says Walworth County...