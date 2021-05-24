newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Georgia Softball Wins NCAA Athens Regional

By Georgia Sports Communications
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxLGK_0a95An7800

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia softball team defeated nationally-seeded No. 13 Duke Sunday afternoon, 10-9, to win the NCAA Athens Regional.

Georgia advances to its 11th Super Regional appearance in program history and will look to make its fifth appearance in the Women’s College World Series. Georgia will travel to Gainesville, Florida next weekend to face No. 4 Florida. Georgia is 2-1 all-time against the Gators in the NCAA Tournament. 2021 will be the second time Georgia has traveled to Gainesville in the Super Regional round. In 2016, Georgia swept the top-ranked Gators en route to Oklahoma City.

The Bulldogs (32-21) recorded 13 total hits. Seven different Bulldogs recorded hits, with five recording multiple hits in Sunday’s game. Freshman Sydney Chambley tied a season-high with three hits, driving in two runs, including the game-winner in the sixth. Junior Savana Sikes finished with two hits but was on base four times Sunday. She scored all four times, registering a new career-high run count. Sophomores Sydney Kuma and Sara Mosley each drove in three runs, combining for six of Georgia’s 10.

In the circle, freshman Britton Rogers worked four complete innings in her start. She allowed seven unearned runs on two Bulldog errors. Senior Lauren Mathis worked one inning in relief, allowing two runs. Graduate Mary Wilson Avant (18-8) picked up the win in relief, pitching the final two innings while not allowing a run or hit.

Georgia capitalized on a pair of free baserunners following a hit batsman and a one-out walk in the bottom of the first. Freshman Jayda Kearney ripped a two-out double to center to drive in Sikes and put the Bulldogs ahead, 1-0, in the opening stanza.

Duke rallied for a trio of runs in the top of the third. An error on a bunt play put Blue Devils in scoring position. A comebacker to the circle allowed Duke to push one run in and tie the game at one all. Caroline Jacobson got a single to fall just fair down the left field line, allowing two more runs to score and putting Duke in front, 3-1.

Like the first inning, Georgia took advantage of a pair of free passes to begin the third inning. Mosley then put the Bulldogs back in front with a three-run home run to center, 4-3. The homer was her sixth of the season and first of the postseason.

The Blue Devils rebounded in the top of the fourth by pushing across four runs, three from a bases-clearing double off the bat of Gisele Tapia, to go back in front, 7-4. All four runs in the inning were unearned.

A pair of singles off the bat of freshman Ellie Armistead and Sikes put runners on the corners for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the inning. A single down the right field line by Kuma plated Armistead, 7-5. A wild pitch then allowed Sikes to touch home and slice the Duke lead to 7-6.

Kristina Foreman hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth off Mathis to retake a three-run lead, 9-6.

Chambley cut the lead to two with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the inning, 9-7. It was her second home run of the postseason. Later in the inning, sophomore Jaiden Fields and Sikes went back-to-back with two-out singles and entered scoring position on a wild pitch. Kuma knotted the game with a single back up the middle, plating both runners, 9-9.

On a day that featured a number of defensive highlights and big hits from Chambley, it was the freshman again as she drove in Kearney with a single to left in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead 10-9.

Avant worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh, retiring the next three batters to punch Georgia’s ticket to the Super Regional round.

Dates of the NCAA Gainesville Super Regional will be announced later.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Tournament#The University Of Georgia#Gators#The Blue Devils#Kuma Plated Armistead#Georgia Softball Team#Georgia Advances#Oklahoma City#Freshman Britton Rogers#Freshman Jayda Kearney#Sophomore Jaiden Fields#Runs#Scoring Position
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Sports
Place
Athens
News Break
NCAA
Related
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Athens, GAsicemdawgs.com

Cornerback Marcus Washington commits to UGA for 2022

Marcus Washington, a cornerback from Grovetown, Ga., has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2023 class. Washington is the son of former Georgia Bulldog Marcus Washington, Sr., who played in Athens from 2005 to 2009. Marcus Washington announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Saturday. Marcus...
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Athens, GAgoduke.com

Duke Earns No. 13 Seed; No. 1 in Athens Regional

DURHAM – The 21st-ranked Duke softball team will make its first NCAA appearance in program history as the Blue Devils were selected as the No. 13 national seed and top seed in the Athens Regional of the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship. Regionals will run May 21-23 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Athens, GAPosted by
247Sports

Look: Kirby Smart's former home for sale in Athens

Touted as the site where Georgia coach Kirby Smart once asked his wife to marry him more than a decade ago, a 2,620-square foot home in Clarke County, Georgia is now for sale. According to Realtor, the $349,500 estate at 115 River Bottom Road in Athens was previously owned by Smart and last sold in 2011.
Athens, GAaugustachronicle.com

Here's what swayed UGA football legacy Marcus Washington Jr to the Bulldogs

Marcus Washington Jr. had been to Athens numerous times. The city that houses UGA has been a second home for his entire life. His father, Marcus Washington Sr. played for the Bulldogs from 2005-2009. The visit to Athens that sticks out to the younger of the Marcus Washingtons happened to be the first G-Day game of the Kirby Smart era.
Jefferson, GAPosted by
WGAU

Devon Gales to attend UGA

He was critically injured and left paralyzed while playing football against the Georgia Bulldogs six years ago: now Devon Gales is set to enroll as a student at the University of Georgia. Gales, who spent this past year working as an assistant football coach at Jefferson High School, is expected to start his UGA classes in the fall.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia Bulldogs WR names transfer destination

Georgia Bulldogs, North Texas Mean Green football, North Texas Mean Green men's basketball, Athens, Georgia Bulldogs football, National Football League, Texas. Former Georgia Bulldogs junior wide receiver Tommy Bush, who dealt with nagging injuries the majority of his time in Athens, has transferred to the North Texas Mean Green. North Texas plays in C-USA and went 4-6 during the 2020 college football season.
Athens, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Wesleyan baseball sweeps Athens Christian, advances to state finals at Coolray Field

ATHENS — Wesleyan’s baseball team swept into the Class A Private finals with a Saturday sweep at Athens Christian in the Final Four. The Wolves battled for a 6-4 win in Game 1 before finishing off the sweep with 9-4 victory in the nightcap, setting up a showdown with Region 7-A Private champion Mount Paran in the championship series. The state finals begin with a May 21 doubleheader at 5 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville with the if necessary Game 3 scheduled for May 22 at noon.