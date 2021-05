WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A “shadow trial” of advanced eye-tracking technology will be conducted in the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament in Australia and New Zealand as part of World Rugby’s bid to tackle head injuries by improving the detection of concussion. The virtual reality technology will be used during matches as part of the head injury assessment process under a partnership between Rugby Australia, Rugby New Zealand and World Rugby. NeuroFlex records horizontal and vertical movement of the eyes and head movements and within seconds analyzes that data and generates a report which helps medical personnel diagnose and manage concussions.