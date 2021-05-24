newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Bulldog baseball team gears up for SEC tourney

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nN5Oq_0a95Af3K00

The Georgia Bulldog baseball team is set to begin play in the SEC Tournament, taking on LSU in a first round game that is set for 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. The tournament is taking place in Hoover Alabama.

From Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications…

All-session ticket books can be purchased for $110 each. Single session tickets, if available, will sell for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.SECticketoffice.com or by calling 1-877-332-7804.

The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., May 25-30. The tournament will feature 12 teams with seeds 5-12 playing in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games are scheduled to be played throughout the week with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at 3 pm ET on ESPN2.

Due to circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will operate at reduced capacity at the Hoover Met for the 2021 SEC Tournament.

Other important information to know for the 2021 edition of the SEC Baseball Tournament:

· All seats will be reserved, and there will be no general admission seating due to COVID protocols.

· Face coverings are required when entering and exiting the stadium, as well as in public spaces, such as concourses, restrooms and concessions lines. Fans are encouraged to wear face coverings when seated.

· The tournament is a mobile ticket only event. All fans will need a mobile ticket to enter the stadium.

· Although there will be no Fan Fest activities in the Finley Center in 2021 due to the pandemic, a limited number of fan entertainment activities will be held outside the Finley Center throughout the week.

· The SEC’s clear bag policy will be in effect as usual for the SEC Baseball Tournament.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Baseball Team#Gears#Lsu#Opening Day#Sports Entertainment#Georgia Bulldog#Uga Sports Communications#Secticketoffice Com#Sec Baseball Tournament#The Hoover Met#Espn2#Covid#Single Elimination Play#Hoover Alabama#Single Session Tickets#Finley Center#Ala#Feature#Ticket Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Tipton County, TNCovington Leader

Tipton-Rosemark baseball and softball teams win region titles, move close to state tourney berths

Things could not have gone much better this week for the Tipton-Rosemark Academy baseball and softball teams at St. George’s in Memphis. The Lady Rebels routed Jackson Christian 6-1 on Tuesday to wrap up the DII-A-West region championship. One day later the TRA baseball team recovered from an afternoon loss to Northpoint to beat them that night in the rematch, 6-5, also win the region title.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Bulldogs report: UMD outfielder George named to NSIC all-conference baseball team

Minnesota Duluth’s Henry George was named to the NSIC All-Conference Second Team and NSIC All-Defensive Team, announced Tuesday. George, a senior outfielder from Woodbury, Minnesota, led the Bulldogs in batting average (.359), on-base percentage (.443), slugging percentage (.521), hits (50), doubles (15), triples (3), total bases (73) and walks (21). He also recorded a fielding percentage of .991, making just one error in 103 chances while setting a career high with 101 putouts and four outfield assists.
Sportsarkansasrazorbacks.com

Double SEC gold for Razorbacks with Campbell and Gear

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A pair of victories highlighted the second day of the SEC Championships for the Razorbacks as Nastassja Campbell won the pole vault and Krissy Gear claimed the 3,000m steeplechase with an Arkansas school record. In addition to the pair of victories, depth in the pair of...
Baseballmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M's Alex Magers makes SEC baseball community service team

Texas A&M sophomore pitcher Alex Magers was named to the Southeastern Conference baseball community service team. Magers participated the last two seasons in the squad’s Vs. Cancer campaign to raise money to fight pediatric cancer, raising more than $4,600. He took part in the Aggie Paint-a-Thon in 2019, and he works with his hometown rotary club in D’Hanis.
Tuscaloosa, ALSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou storms back then stumbles in SEC tourney defeat

Down to their final strike nine times in the seventh inning Friday in the Southeastern Conference softball tournament semifinals, the Missouri Tigers never flinched. Down three runs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, they rallied with four against top-seeded Florida to regain the lead, three coming off the bat of Emma Raabe and over the fence at Rhoads Stadium.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs take game one from Bama, move up in SEC

#10 Mississippi State improved their record to 38-13 overall and 18-10 in the Southeastern Conference on Thursday. With a 4-2 road victory at Alabama, the Bulldogs also took over sole possession of 4th place in the SEC standings. State is currently two games out of first place in the SEC behind #1 ranked Arkansas. There are just two games remaining in the regular season schedule, so the Bulldogs will be eliminated from conference title contention with either a loss or an Arkansas win.
NFLchatsports.com

First look: Georgia Bulldogs suit up for new NFL teams in minicamp

A record nine Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the 2021 NFL draft. Now, Georgia Bulldogs are suiting up for new NFL teams in rookie minicamp. Minicamp helps rookies learn the playbook and meet their fellow coaches and teammates. Rookies do a few drills, but there’s not a lot of contact at minicamp.
Baseballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Baseball America projects 8 SEC teams to make NCAA Tournament

In under two weeks, we will know the field that makes up the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament, but until then, Baseball America is here to project the field of 64. There are eight SEC teams found among the publication’s selections as well as Georgia just on the outside looking in as the Bulldogs are listed among the “first four out” teams.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

All-GLIAC team honors Bulldogs

BIG RAPIDS -- The Ferris State University softball team had five student-athletes claim All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for the 2021 campaign as the league unveiled its postseason award recipients on Tuesday. The Bulldogs' Paige Kortz (Brooklyn), a junior outfielder, garnered All-GLIAC first team accolades in voting by the...
College SportsStarkville Daily News

Bulldogs trip up Tide

Going toe-to-toe with Alabama pitcher Tyler Ras, MacLeod kept it close for the first six innings before the Bulldog bats could come alive. State scored four runs in the seventh and kept the Tide bats at bay as it took a 4-2 win on Thursday to start the series. For...
Baseballsaturdaydownsouth.com

The 2021 SDS All-SEC baseball team, award winners

This weekend marked the end of the SEC baseball regular season, but we can’t wait anymore. We can’t even wait for the end of the season, because it’s time to recognize the best of a stellar SEC baseball season. As we look forward to the start of postseason play, beginning Tuesday with the SEC Tournament, here’s where we see the best of the SEC.
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Panola College rodeo team gearing up for Nationals

COVID ruined a lot of things for a lot of people last year, including the Panola College rodeo team — which was looking to go back to Nationals for the second straight year. However, the squad has ponied up and found itself where the pandemic didn’t allow it to go in 2020.