SEATTLE - The Huskies make their fifth consecutive Super Regionals trip and 14th in Heather Tarr's 17 years as head coach, with the postseason not played in one of those 17 seasons. Washington is 16-14 all-time in Super Regionals and 6-1 in the last four years. Washington has not been on the road for Supers since 2016, when it fell in two games to Alabama. All-time, Washington is 8-11 on the road in Super Regionals, advancing three times. Washington will play at #1 Oklahoma in this year's Super Regionals, with game one set for Friday, May 28.