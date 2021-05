Boxing fans could travel to Saudi Arabia to watch Anthony Joshua face Tyson Fury in one of the most highly anticipated fights in British boxing history. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says the fight is pencilled in for 14 August in either the Saudi capital Riyadh or coastal city Jeddah, and says official confirmation of the bout is close. And Hearn believes overseas fans will be allowed to attend. “The Saudi plan is to allow international travellers,” Hearn told BBC Sport. “Pandemic permitting, I’d like to think by August you’d have the ability to travel to Saudi for this fight....