Over the last few weeks we have seen a number of articles about New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) written by attorneys based outside of New York or (worse yet) attorneys who are not licensed to practice law in New York. We have been pretty “vocal” about the importance of selecting the right law firm for your cannabis business. Significant consideration should be given to hiring an attorney and law firm that actually practices law in the state in which you intend to operate.