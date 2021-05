Coach Jaime Lozano has announced the squad for the U24 friendlies in Marbella, Spain. While many expected this to be in preparation for the Summer Olympic games and it still is somewhat, the call ups looks to be a final test for players to see if they will make the final squad, as a number of players will not go with this team as they will be playing with the senior team in their games against Iceland and in the CONCACAF Nations League.