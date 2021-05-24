#Vaxed: Vaccination sharing latest example for why young adults among the most vulnerable to fraud
As more and more Americans become vaccinated for COVID-19, I’ve seen a flurry of pictures, mostly from young adults, posting photos of themselves with their vaccine cards. Many try to use their finger to cover a portion of the personal information, but most don’t realize that there’s far more sensitive data on the vaccination card, including their full name, date of birth, and administration location.www.scmagazine.com