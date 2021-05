WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – Several airlines including Lufthansa, KLM, SAS, Air France, LOT and Singapore Airlines have decided to avoid flying over Belarussian airspace, while countries across Europe have stopped welcoming planes from the nation after a plane was forced to land before arresting a dissident journalist. On Sunday, a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was escorted by a Belarussian war plane to land in Minsk, where Roman Protasevich and a 23-year-old student travelling with him were promptly arrested. A video was released on Monday night showing Protasevich confessing to organizing demonstrations against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called the act “a state hijacking.”