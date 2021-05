The Ryanair pilot forced to land his plane in Belarus was allegedly told by air traffic controllers in Minsk that an onboard bomb would be activated if the plane flew on to Lithuania.Transcripts published online on Tuesday by Belarusian transport authorities – but subsequently taken offline – appeared to fill in crucial details about the sequence of events that led to Ryanair flight FR4978 being diverted to Minsk.The released conversation suggested Belarusian air control tricked the pilot with a warning about a bomb being activated if the plane flew over its original destination, Vilnius.At the time of the warning, the...