Upgraded H145 starts life as ‘Christoph 11’

The increasing application of the drones for the commercial purposes is anticipated to be one of the major factor driving the commercial drone market growth. Since the advent of commercial UAVs, they have been utilized for video and photography. However, due to the relaxation by regulatory bodies such as U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on the use of drones for commercial drones, their adoption among the different industry sectors, such as agriculture, real estate, architecture & construction, delivery and media has increased rapidly.