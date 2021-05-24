Upgraded H145 starts life as ‘Christoph 11’
DRF Luftrettung has performed the retrofit of a four-bladed H145 onto the new five-bladed version; and the helicopter has been deployed to the Villingen-Schwenningen station. It will replace the H145 with four rotor blades currently in use there. The retrofit process was developed in co-operation with Airbus Helicopters at its site in Donauwörth, as part of this first conversion. It will now serve as a template process for all other retrofits.www.airmedandrescue.com