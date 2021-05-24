UK air ambulance named the ‘Best Charity to Work For’

Mind has launched electronic music-specific mental health resources ​as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. The UK's leading mental health charity, in collaboration with Ninja Tune, Percolate and talent agencies Paradigm and POLY, has devised guides to support organisations, artist managers, employees and freelancers. Mind has also announced the Mind X Music Podcast, the first of which will be streamed live on June 15th. Panellists include Joe Hastings, head of health and welfare at Help Musicians UK, and co-authors of the "Can Music Make You Sick? Music And Depression" study Sally Anne Gross and Dr. George Musgrave. Poly & NTS Radio DJs, as well as Percolate residents, will soundtrack the evening. Mind found that musicians could be up to three times more likely to suffer from depression than the general public. It has identified insecure income, difficulty in achieving a work/life balance, lack of sleep and access to alcohol and drugs as key factors in reduced wellbeing. Find out more about the resources.