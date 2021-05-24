newsbreak-logo
UK air ambulance named the ‘Best Charity to Work For’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe charity has also been recognized as the sixth Best Company to Work For in the East of England in the 2021 Best Companies listings, and 14th in the Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies to Work For in the UK (for private companies and not-for-profits). These national awards are based on the results of an employee feedback and engagement survey, which feeds into regional, national and sector league tables.

