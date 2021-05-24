newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Nikole Hannah-Jones wasn’t cancelled

Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPD9J_0a957pYg00
John Hood Columnist

In a few weeks, New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones will join the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. She accepted a five-year contract as a professor of the practice, with the possibility of receiving tenure at a later date.

Previous Knight chairs got tenure right off the bat. Hannah-Jones didn’t. For this difference, university trustees have been accused of racism, sexism, infringing on academic freedom, and engaging in “cancel culture.”

I have strong disagreements with Nikole Hannah-Jones on a wide range of political issues. As both a conservative and a Hussman School alumnus, however, I would defend her if I thought her failure to receive immediate tenure was the product of viewpoint discrimination.

But that’s not what happened, as best I can determine.

As the Raleigh News & Observer has correctly reported — in sharp contrast to the mistaken reporting of other state and national media outlets — UNC did not offer Hannah-Jones a tenured position in April, then revoke the offer after external criticism from the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (an organization I helped found and for which I serve as vice-chairman).

Rather, back in January, before her potential role at UNC was public knowledge, the provost submitted a package of faculty appointments to the UNC-CH Board of Trustees for approval. Included was a proposal to offer Hannah-Jones a tenured position at Hussman.

Trustee Chuck Duckett, who chairs the relevant board committee, replied with questions about Hannah-Jones. Other tenured appointments were approved. The board never voted on hers one way or the other. Instead, UNC converted its offer into a five-year contract and offered it to Hannah-Jones, who accepted it.

What concerns did Duckett and presumably other trustees have about giving Hannah-Jones immediate tenure? This is a personnel matter about which they are not sharing details, at least not on the record. Board chairman Richard Stevens told the N&O that because tenure is a “lifetime position,” it’s not unusual to have “questions or clarifications about background, particularly candidates that don’t come from a traditional academic-type background.”

Champions of Hannah-Jones allege the Republican-appointed trustees hesitated because they disagreed with her politically. Again, if so that would be problematic. But I don’t buy the allegation. Here’s no news flash at all: most professors who receive tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill are politically left-of-center. If UNC trustees are applying an ideological litmus test, they’re doing a horrible job of it.

What distinguishes Hannah-Jones isn’t her politics. It’s her conduct. The problem isn’t just that her signature 1619 Project contained significant factual errors and indefensible claims. When challenged about them, she dodged, weaved, and personally smeared her critics. She later tried to “memory hole” much of this.

She and the Times also engaged in stealth edits of their work, backing away from key claims while denying they were doing so. For instance, the original version of the 1619 Project stated that it aimed “to reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” Later, after withering criticism, the Times edited the online version to take out the phrase “understanding 1619 as our true founding.”

“I argue that 1619 is our true founding,” Hannah-Jones said in an early tweet. Later, after the edit, she tweeted that the 1619 Project “does not argue that 1619 was our true founding. We know this nation marks its founding at 1776.”

I’m not nitpicking a single instance of poor judgment or bad faith. I’m offering one example among many, including her involvement in true cancel-culture episodes at the New York Times itself.

That Hannah-Jones didn’t receive immediate tenure, and will instead be evaluated according to her future classroom performance, is no outrage. It’s a wise precaution that resulted from the UNC Board of Trustees properly exercising its governance responsibilities.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the new novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

698
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viewpoint Discrimination#Unc#Academic Freedom#New York University#American University#Political Issues#N O#Republican#Unc Chapel Hill#The 1619 Project#Americans#The New York Times#The Unc Board Of Trustees#John Locke Foundation#Racism#Sexism#Slavery#Professor#Faculty Appointments#Unc Trustees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesjonathanturley.org

University of North Carolina Awards NYT Reporter Hannah-Jones A Chair In Investigative Journalism

We have been writing about the assault on foundational concepts of neutrality in journalism in academia. This includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. Now the University of North Carolina has awarded the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism to New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. While Hannah-Jones was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for her writing on The 1619 Project, she has been criticized (including on this blog) for her role in purging dissenting views from the New York Times pages and embracing absurd anti-police conspiracy theories.
Chapel Hill, NCchapelboro.com

‘1619 Project’ Writer To Join UNC Journalism School Faculty

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school in July as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Hannah-Jones, who covers civil rights and racial justice for The New York Times Magazine, won the 2020 Pulitzer...
Collegesiowapublicradio.org

A Reporter Weighs In On UNC's Decision To Deny Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure

Nikole Hannah-Jones has a Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur genius grant. She also reportedly had the enthusiastic support of the faculty at the University of North Carolina Journalism School, but she will not be receiving a tenured position there at her alma mater. The reason, according to NC Policy Watch, is political pressure that conservative groups put on the very highest levels of university governance. Joe Killian helped report this story for NC Policy Watch and joins us now.
CollegesLiterary Hub

UNC decided not to offer Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure after a conservative freak-out.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project and winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur fellowship, has been hired for a five-year term as a professor at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media—despite having been pursued by the school for its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, a tenured professorship.
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

UNC-Chapel Hill denies tenure to 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill did not approve tenure for New York Times Magazine journalist and The 1619 Project lead author Nikole Hannah-Jones after conservative groups complained about her hire at the school, NC Policy Watch reported Wednesday. “It’s disappointing, it’s not what we wanted, and I am afraid...
Chapel Hill, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Protesters at UNC trustees meeting object to lack of tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones

More than three dozen students, faculty and community members stood outside the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees meeting Thursday to protest the board for not granting tenure to acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist and MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient who will...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

We Are Critics of Nikole Hannah-Jones. Her Tenure Denial Is a Travesty.

Oday’s rampant political polarization has led to alarming interference in academic affairs, threatening basic principles of openness and faculty authority in colleges and universities — principles hard won over the course of the last century. Most recently, the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees has apparently balked at the recommendation that Nikole Hannah-Jones be appointed with tenure to the Knight chair in race and investigative journalism. She will instead hold the chair for a five-year term.
SportsThe State

Athletes, historians, artists support Nikole Hannah-Jones’ UNC tenure and 1619 Project

Professional athletes, artists, historians, journalists, political activists and UNC-Chapel Hill alumni across the nation are standing in solidarity with Nikole Hannah-Jones, who is joining UNC’s journalism school this summer but will not have tenure. Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and professors and historians Glenda Elizabeth Gilmore and Martha S. Jones wrote a...
Collegesheraldsun.com

UNC decision not to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones was a breath of fresh air

The UNC Board of Trustees decision not to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones was a breath of fresh air. Despite widespread acclaim, her 1619 Project claiming that slavery was the true origin of our country showed sloppy if not intentionally inaccurate research, and is nothing more than ideological opinion masquerading as historical fact. Careless research and lack of accountability should disqualify anyone to teach, let alone be granted tenure at a prestigious, taxpayer funded institution like UNC-Chapel Hill.
Minoritiesjamesgmartin.center

It’s Not About ‘Politics’—The Brouhaha over Nikole Hannah-Jones

Last week, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees came under fire for “viewpoint discrimination” over its decision not to offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, who will join UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism in July. An anonymous source reported that the decision was “a very political thing.”. But...
AmericasNew Pittsburgh Courier

Pulitzer Prize and still denied. Nikole Hannah-Jones deserves better.

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist for the New York Times. A staff writer and investigative journalist for the New York Times, she covers Civil Rights in the US. In 2020, Nikole Hannah-Jones was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her essay in the New York Times on the history of slavery.