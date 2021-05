From cloud to physical and virtual IT infrastructure, Presidio is the digital integrator of choice for America's busiest public sector organizations. It is not uncommon in today’s world to hear about organizations and systems undergoing digital transformation. However, when it comes to public sector and government organizations, it is no simple task. Think legacy architecture, urgency, confidentiality and the need to be hyper-local. To this, add funding and 24/7 public scrutiny. So when the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts appointed Presidio as their digital transformation integrator, they knew that they had made the right choice.