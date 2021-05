(RTTNews) - Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) gained over 5% in extended trading hours on Thursday after the company lifted its financial outlook for the full year 2022. Looking forward, the cloud-based enterprise software marker now expects adjusted earnings of $3.79 to $3.81 per share and revenues of $25.9 billion to $26.0 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.43 per share and revenues of $25.76 billion for the period.