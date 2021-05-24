newsbreak-logo
L3Harris Subsidiary Secures $96M IDIQ Award to Update SOCOM Aircraft Sensor Tech

By Carol Collins
govconwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) subsidiary will modernize the forward-looking infrared systems on military rotary-wing aircraft for the U.S. Special Operations Command under a potential $96.4 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. L3Wescam received the noncompetitive award to support SOCOM’s Improved Rotary-wing Electro-optical/Infra-red Sensor program, also known as Next Generation FLIR, the Department...

