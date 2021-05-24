L3Harris Subsidiary Secures $96M IDIQ Award to Update SOCOM Aircraft Sensor Tech

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force's Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s, which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.