FIA clear Ferrari of foul play over Leclerc crash

By F1totheMaX
f1tothemax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1 race director Michael Masi says the Monaco Grand Prix stewards did assess whether Charles Leclerc might have deliberately crashed in qualifying. But they swiftly decided there had been nothing sinister about the accident which safeguarded the Ferrari driver’s pole position. In the end, it was all academic because Leclerc...

f1tothemax.com
