Some observations and tips as Hawaiian tourism returns to the islands
Timely tips for navigating the post-pandemic Hawaiian tourism protocols. Today, Hawaiian tourism returns. During the first weekend of March 2020, it was business as usual on the Big Island. The coronavirus seemed a long way away on the US mainland. The only signs were ABC stores, a mostly Hawaiian convenience store chain, being sold out of hand sanitizer. There was a lot of discussion of the virus in other parts of the country and around the world.www.travelersunited.org