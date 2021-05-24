Man Involved In Kansas City Drug Ring Gets 15-Year Sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say one of the leaders of a long-running drug ring in the Kansas City area has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri said Friday that Jose Luis Armendariz-Rascon, 40, was sentenced to prison recently. He was also ordered to pay $56 million to the federal government. Prosecutors say roughly 5,750 pounds (2,600 kilograms) of cocaine was distributed as part of the scheme. Armendariz-Rascon is one of 13 people from the Kansas City area who were charged in connection with the drug ring. Twelve of the 13 have been sentenced in the conspiracy.