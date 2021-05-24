newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

Suspect Arrested After Woman Shot & Killed In Kansas City

 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police arrested a suspect after a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Kansas City Police spokeswoman Capt. Leslie Foreman said the shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Winner Road and Wallace Avenue. Officers who responded to the shooting found the woman with gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save the woman’s life but she died at the scene of the shooting. Her name and age were not immediately released. Foreman said a suspect was arrested at the crime scene. The shooting was the 60th homicide of the year in Kansas City.

Kansas City, MOPosted by
JC Post

Teen dies after being shot by police at KC-area park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said. Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Raytown, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County prosecutor's office announced it has filed second-degree murder charges against a Kansas City, Missouri, man in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Raytown. Prosecutors have charged Rodney D. Byrd with second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges after he allegedly shot and...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City man charged in deadly Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting near Plymouth Lane and Hawthorne Avenue in Raytown over the weekend. 32-year-old Rodney D. Byrd is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Police responded to...
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Kansas City police K-9 dies at 9 years old

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department shared on social media that one of their K-9s died on May 14. The department said that K-9 Zina was 9 years old and was part of the interdiction unit. The police say that she recovered the following...
Kansas City, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

2 Kansas City Officers Hurt When Driver Tries To Flee Arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when officers were trying to arrest the driver of a Cadillac CT5 near Flora Avenue and East 44th Street. Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said the driver refused to exit his vehicle. Two officers were trying to get the driver out of the Cadillac when the man started driving and drug the officers along with the vehicle. Drake said the Cadillac sideswiped a parked Nissan Sentra before colliding with a Ford Escape.
Kansas City, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Kansas City officers injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when officers were trying to arrest the driver of a Cadillac CT5 near Flora Avenue and East 44th Street. Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said the driver refused to exit his vehicle. Two officers were trying to get the driver out of the Cadillac when the man started driving and drug the officers along with the vehicle. Drake said the Cadillac sideswiped a parked Nissan Sentra before colliding with a Ford Escape.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.