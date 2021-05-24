Latency-based Routing & Region Failovers for your Serverless Application
Looking at your operational tasks if you're running a serverless application on AWS is mostly very enjoyable — generally, there's not much that can break or cause interruptions. No containers to suddenly stop working, no resource limits that are easily breached. But still, there are events that can cause your service to have an outage — regardless if it's your own fault by deploying a faulty version or if there are issues with AWS' data center — your customers are affected.