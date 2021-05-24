newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Become a medieval renovator with Castle Flipper

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to launch on PC in the next few days, Castle Flipper will give players the opportunity to become a medieval house renovator, building up to overhaul the castle of your dreams. But after PC gamers get that opportunity, console players will too be able to make their kingdom their own.

www.thexboxhub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Mansions#Barns#Ps4#Steam Games#Console Games#Fun House#Console Gamers#Nintendo Switch#Polish#Farm Mechanic Simulator#Ultimate Summer#European#Renaissance#Xbox One#Ps5#The Pyramid Games S A#Medieval Renovator#Castle Renovations#Medieval Buildings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

House Flipper Reports Great Sales Figures

We've managed to get to the data showing how well House Flipper did on the market. Frozen District's game has sold 2.1 million copies on PC alone. In three days' time it'll be the third anniversary of the release of House Flipper from Frozen District. Practically from the beginning, the title fared pretty well on the market and until now it has managed to achieve very decent results. What kind of results? Representatives of the team shared with us some interesting data.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Castle of no Escape

Explore the mysterious castle full of monsters and secrets in a quest to collect all the treasures (that will also prote…. Explore the mysterious castle full of monsters and secrets in a quest to collect all the treasures (that will also protect you from the curses on your way) and crush the main boss. The game won't let you exit the castle, no matter how you try. Technically you can win, but there is no end. ARTEFACTS AND CURSES Opal VS Blindness - you forget the map and don't see any new rooms, flares become useless Pearl VS Forgetfulness - you don't remember where have you been before Ruby VS Lethargy - monsters get the first turn to attack Diamond VS Weakness - you lose 1 strength point every 20 turns Emerald VS Bad luck - your minimal attack power drop to 1 instead of 50% of strength value Blue Fire VS Bookstuck - book sticks to your hands and you can't attack anyone in this state Sign VS everything except Bookstuck SPELLS Web prevents the monster from attacking and lasts 0-3 turns. Costs 1 point of intelligence. Fireball is obvious enough. Costs 2 points of intelligence. IQ instantly kills your opponent if its intelligence is less than yours. Otherwise, you lose. This spell doesn't spend anything. Inspired by Leygref's Castle etc.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to make castles in Minecraft: Blueprints, castle ideas, materials, more

The blocky world of Minecraft allows players to create pretty much anything they can think of, but one of the most impressive structures is that of a castle. Whether you wish to keep the nightmarish hordes of creepers at bay or just want to create a new home, building a Minecraft castle should be at the top of your list. While the best Minecraft seeds often feature luxurious mansions, there’s still nothing cooler than creating your very own fortress. Of course, creating a castle in Minecraft can be a little tricky if you don’t have a blueprint or a particular idea to go off of.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Rustler, the Medieval GTA, gets an August release date

Rustler looks like a Medieval GTA, and it's coming out in August on consoles and PC. Just below, you can check out the recent release date announcement trailer for Rustler, which reveals that the Medieval action game will be debuting later this year on August 31. When the chaotic game eventually arrives, it'll be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Castle Flipper announced for Nintendo Switch

Ultimate Games have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Castle Flipper, a medieval “House Flipper” game that also allows you to build your own castles from the ground up. It will be released later this year or in 2022, and will be playable in the following languages: Polish, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Simplified Chinese.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

I'm a peasant blessed with 'garbage sense' in this castle renovation sim

House-flipping, the practice of buying a terrible house, fixing it up, and selling it for beaucoup bucks, first took the TV world by storm with shows like Flip This House and Property Brothers. Then it made its way to PC and became a surprising success with games like House Flipper. Something about fixing windows, painting walls, and vacuuming up bugs to turn a nightmare property into a lovely home hit the sweet spot for gamers, and there have been a number of other renovation-type games since, like Train Station Renovation and PowerWash Simulator.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Graven is a Dark Fantasy RPG Launching Today into Early Access

The latest from 3D Realms is out now if you like Early Access. Graven is a dark fantasy action-adventure FPS from 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment. The game, developed by Slipgate Ironworks, was released into Early Access today on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Graven is expected to bring its finalized "Hexen-inspired gameplay" to the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2022.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Build a home fit for a king in Castle Flipper

Build magnificent castles and sell them on the market in Castle Flipper, the medieval renovator and builder set to launch on Xbox in the future. All those sofa forts you built as a kid were leading up to this moment, this opportunity to create opulent castles and then sell them to anyone with the mountains of cash needed to buy them — preferably not enemy forces looking to invade your lands, mind. Developed by Pyramid Games, Castle Flipper puts you in the shoes of a medieval renovator and builder who has inherited a piece of land and dreams of building their own kingdom. We’re not sure who they inherited the land from, but if you can build a kingdom on the 'piece of land,' we would assume they were either a ruler of sorts or a particularly good real estate agent. The game takes you to 15th and 16th century Europe to develop the castle of your dreams in a diverse set of locations, and it’s not just castles that you’ll find — there are also pirate ships, mansions, palaces, and barns (obviously). Once you’ve knocked up your magnificent building (or barn), you’ll need to perform actions such as cleaning and decorating the interior. It’s kinda like The Sims, but for royalty.
Video Gamespsu.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Is A Console Reimagining Of The 1988 NES Classic

Square Enix has used the Dragon Age 35th Anniversary stream to announce Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, a full revamp of the classic NES RPG released back in 1988. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is targeting a simultaneous worldwide release for consoles, so presumably that means PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. No release date has been announced yet, however.
Video GamesComicBook

PS4 Game Being Removed From Sale in a Few Days

Another PS4 game is being removed from sale from the PlayStation Store, and it's a fairly popular game, especially within its niche genre. At the end of May, Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will no longer be available to purchase on iOS, Android, and the PlayStation Store. Word of the delisting comes the way not of the game's publisher, Devolver Digital, nor its developer, Mediatonic, but from Moa, the creator of the original Hatoful Boyfriend game, which Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star is a remake of.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Releases Gameplay Video

Focus Home Interactive and gasket Games have unveiled 15 minutes of gameplay video for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground. The video is hosted by Game Director Jeff Lydell and Design Director Ian Christy from the Gasket dev team as they explore more of the strategic options of the Stormcast Eternals army, specifically during a mid-to-late critical battle of the campaign against the haunting Nighthaunt army. This is basically a way for you to check out how the strategy will work for everything in the game and how to best utilize your units. Enjoy the video below!
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is coming to PC in 2022, first screenshots & details

Leonardo Interactive and developer Invader Studios have announced that Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, the prequel to the survival horror game Daymare:1998, will be coming to PC in 2022. In order to celebrate this announcement, the publisher also shared the first screenshots from this upcoming horror game. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Character Creator and Benchmark Launched

Sega have announced the launch of the character creator and benchmarking tool for upcoming action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. As previously reported, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is its own game, taking place 1000 years after the Oracle’s battle during Episode 6 in the original game. Now with wider areas, players can dash and glide through environments that change based on the time of day. Players will also face a new threat against giant robotic enemies called DOLLS.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Bomberman takes on the Battle Royale giants with the free Super Bomberman R Online

Looking to drop some bombs on the Battle Royale scene and don’t want to pay a penny to do so? Super Bomberman R Online is here to power up your dreams. Available to download absolutely free of charge right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, Super Bomberman R Online has come out of the previously released Super Bomberman R experience to work in a Battle Royale vibe – one that just so happens to be free-to-play.
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Maneater Released on Steam, Xbox Games Pass, and Nintendo Switch

Home » News » Maneater Released on Steam, Xbox Games Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Maneater, the open-world shark action RPG, has been released on Steam, Xbox Games Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Initially released as an Epic Store exclusive, the game’s one-year exclusivity deal has expired and you can now purchase the game on the Steam digital storefront as well. Likewise, you can now own the game on the Nintendo Switch and the game is also available on the Xbox Games Pass for its subscribers.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

15 Best Switch Open World Games

There’s something special about open world games. The idea that an entire universe is at your fingertips to explore, with no restrictions on where you go or what you do, is a liberating feeling that only video games can deliver. That’s why we’ve ranked some of the best open world Switch games of all time.
Video Gamespsu.com

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames Of Fate Will Use The Unreal Engine 5

Square Enix‘s newly-announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will utilise the Unreal Engine 5, the company has announced. The next chapter in the long-running RPG series, which celebrated its 35th anniversary this year, is still in the early stages of development. The creator of the franchise, Yuji Horii, has said that the game’s story has been completed, but it will take some time for actual development to be completed.
Retailnoisypixel.net

Spiritfarer to Receive Physical Release on PS4 and Switch

Iam8bit announced they’ll team up with Thunder Lotus Games to publish a physical release of Spiritfarer on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, 2021, distribute by Skybound Games. The game’s physical version will include a 96-page digital art book, six collectible postcards and sticker stamp sets, and a...