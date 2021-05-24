Become a medieval renovator with Castle Flipper

Build magnificent castles and sell them on the market in Castle Flipper, the medieval renovator and builder set to launch on Xbox in the future. All those sofa forts you built as a kid were leading up to this moment, this opportunity to create opulent castles and then sell them to anyone with the mountains of cash needed to buy them — preferably not enemy forces looking to invade your lands, mind. Developed by Pyramid Games, Castle Flipper puts you in the shoes of a medieval renovator and builder who has inherited a piece of land and dreams of building their own kingdom. We’re not sure who they inherited the land from, but if you can build a kingdom on the 'piece of land,' we would assume they were either a ruler of sorts or a particularly good real estate agent. The game takes you to 15th and 16th century Europe to develop the castle of your dreams in a diverse set of locations, and it’s not just castles that you’ll find — there are also pirate ships, mansions, palaces, and barns (obviously). Once you’ve knocked up your magnificent building (or barn), you’ll need to perform actions such as cleaning and decorating the interior. It’s kinda like The Sims, but for royalty.