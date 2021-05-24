Become a medieval renovator with Castle Flipper

Explore the mysterious castle full of monsters and secrets in a quest to collect all the treasures (that will also prote…. Explore the mysterious castle full of monsters and secrets in a quest to collect all the treasures (that will also protect you from the curses on your way) and crush the main boss. The game won't let you exit the castle, no matter how you try. Technically you can win, but there is no end. ARTEFACTS AND CURSES Opal VS Blindness - you forget the map and don't see any new rooms, flares become useless Pearl VS Forgetfulness - you don't remember where have you been before Ruby VS Lethargy - monsters get the first turn to attack Diamond VS Weakness - you lose 1 strength point every 20 turns Emerald VS Bad luck - your minimal attack power drop to 1 instead of 50% of strength value Blue Fire VS Bookstuck - book sticks to your hands and you can't attack anyone in this state Sign VS everything except Bookstuck SPELLS Web prevents the monster from attacking and lasts 0-3 turns. Costs 1 point of intelligence. Fireball is obvious enough. Costs 2 points of intelligence. IQ instantly kills your opponent if its intelligence is less than yours. Otherwise, you lose. This spell doesn't spend anything. Inspired by Leygref's Castle etc.