‘Halston’ is a biographical drama series based on the life and career of the celebrated eponymous fashion designer. Following his meteoric rise to becoming a global fashion icon and a regular fixture on the New York City glamour circuit, the show also delves into his friendship with singer and actress Liza Minnelli, and his relationship with the artist Victor Hugo. The biographical show is a detailed and colorful homage to one of fashion’s most admired personalities and introduces viewers to various aspects of his personal and professional life. If you enjoyed these aspects of the show and would like to see some more biographical shows that feature colorful and inspiring leads, then we’ve got some recommendations for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Halston’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.