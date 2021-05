With the unveiling of the government’s travel traffic light system, it quickly became clear that holiday options were in short supply.Although recreational international travel became legal again on 17 May in England, the government is only advising holidaymakers visit the destinations on its scant “green list”.Most of the world’s countries ended up on the amber list instead, which entails harsher restrictions for returning travellers. Those travelling to amber countries for leisure purposes aren’t breaking any laws, but contravene the prime minister’s guidance that “you should not be going to an ‘amber list’ country except for some extreme circumstance, such as...