This is to date the most satisfying and rewarding projects I’ve ever done. A little over 2 years ago, I helped mill 2 sycamore trees that had fallen in my town. I stacked them, covered them, and waited until a few months ago to begin building the dining table of my wife’s dreams. When I uncovered the stack, it was much to my surprise that the wood had spalted and added significant figure to a rather dull grain that comes with sycamore. I first started by turning the legs (of which I had never done before), then move to the stretchers and support braces for the base. Next, I worked on the top, the top is 84 by 44 and fits 8 very comfortably. The final steps included finishing with poly and inlaying c channel on the bottom to keep it flat. I am very proud of how this project turned out so I figured I would share.