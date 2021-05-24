newsbreak-logo
Gregg County, TX

Kilgore-area school districts announce summer meal programs

By From Staff Reports
Kilgore News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools in the Kilgore area will be providing free breakfast and lunch this summer to kids 18 and younger. The following information was released by area districts:. Kilgore ISD has announced the return of its summer meal plan beginning in May, according to a release sent by the district. “Kilgore...

