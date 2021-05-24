newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Is It True That Billionaires Are Policy Failures?

By Bill Bonner
realclearmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world minted 700 new billionaires last year. But why, from Bezos on down, do most of us continue to loathe these plutocrats? Read Full Article »

www.realclearmarkets.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Failures#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Braeden Lichti: Building Corporate Resilience Beyond COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to adapt quickly to thrive in the face of changing threats. Businesses have learned a lot about the value of remaining adaptable in the short-term, that is, throughout the pandemic. However, the pandemic has revealed a need for a longer-term approach to business that emphasizes resilience. "2020 was a wake-up call," advises McKinsey. "To thrive in the coming decade, companies must develop resilience — the ability to withstand unpredictable threat or change and then emerge stronger." A Long-Term, Multifaceted Resilience Strategy is NeededResilience is part of a long game that looks beyond short-term earnings, McKinsey says. What's more, they write, several factors will be major players, including "the digital and technology revolution, climate change, and geopolitical uncertainty." Resilience will be necessary to survive in the face of disruptions such as cybersecurity breaches, natural disasters, geopolitical risk, and other sources of uncertainty. Meanwhile, companies must "navigate concerns from their immediate bottom line, together with pressures from governments, investors, and society at large." Otherwise, without a resilience plan, "surprise gaps" will occur, which are deficits in resilience that threaten companies' survival. These surprise gaps can include environmental and other regulations, post-pandemic business continuity, supply chain and sourcing issues due to globalization and geopolitical factors, and shifts in consumer demand.As Madeline Taylor writes for the Institutional Asset Manager blog, in the COVID-19 pandemic, companies haven't been paying enough attention to geopolitical flare-ups, such as a global technology decoupling and a major cyber-attack. Indeed, COVID-19 has been the main priority for companies, but other issues, such as geopolitical risk, remain just as relevant, if not increasing in relevance. Beyond COVID-19 impacts, the recent Colonial Pipeline hack caused a massive fuel shortage in the south and the eastern United States, and, as Taylor says, "led to a rise in oil prices, and shares in US energy firms went up by 1.5 percent." Michael Evans of Forbes observes that though some businesses have performed well in the pandemic, like Amazon and Zoom, most smaller companies have not. The pandemic has highlighted companies' need to improve resilience in the long-term to boost growth, stay profitable, and remain adaptable. Ways to Build ResilienceHow does a company build long-term resilience to ward off such emerging threats and navigate uncertainties? McKinsey's approach to resilience involves different components of resilience, such as financial, technological, operational, organizational, reputational, and business-model resilience. They argue that these forms of resilience should be "baked in" to improve the company, not just during times of crisis, but also in more calm times.Evans suggests focusing on four key aspects foundational to success, including culture, leadership, change, and discipline. Revisit your "mission, values, and vision," he suggests, and "make sure you have buy-in across the entire organization, clear two-way communication between you and your employees, and agreed-upon accountability." What's more, he writes, ensures that culture and strategy are in harmony, so that your company and its employees can "walk the talk." Factoring in Corporate Resilience in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)A Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) strategy can be part of a long-term corporate resilience strategy. Companies can evaluate previous M&A transactions and learn from prior failures to make better decisions in the future. Deloitte states that, in uncertain, chaotic economic times, it's also important to have a clear vision; consider value drivers such as "segment, geography, and end markets" to help "fortify value creation from the transaction strategy"; and understand how M&A activity may respond to and leverage the trends shaping industries. It's important to lead with empathy, while also maintaining a keen sense of awareness, to foster corporate resilience. ConclusionThough nobody knows what the future holds in our persistently uncertain economic landscape, businesses can prepare for tumultuous times by preparing a resilience plan for the long term. It's impossible to plan for all disruptions, but companies should seek to audit their crisis response mechanisms and seek to incorporate processes that ensure a baked-in response.PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12871553.
Businessrealclearmarkets.com

A Debt Crisis Looms. Sell Gov't Assets Now

For years, economists have been debating the best way to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. The fear is that we may soon cross over to a point of no return that inevitably leads to some form of debt crisis. However, in recent years, a growing number of economists and commentators have come to believe that the debt doesn’t matter. Thanks to permanent low interest rates and low inflationary risks, we can disregard the debt and achieve low unemployment and high output.
Economythebalance.com

Billionaires’ Share of Economy Grows Ever Larger

Billionaires have increasingly dominated the U.S. economy, especially in the last few years, according to a chart comparing the wealth of the country’s 400 richest individuals to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) since the 1980s. In fact, the wealth of the 400 richest people in America, as identified by...
Income Taxrealclearmarkets.com

Biden-Yellen Intl Tax Cartel Won't Bring Growth

It was with a feeling of deep disappointment, as well as some deja vu, that I read Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is still pushing to form an international cartel of governments that would implement a minimum corporate income tax rate across borders. Now, instead of 21%, Yellen is calling for a… Read Full Article »
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Billions, not billionaires against climate change

Growing up, billionaires were a source of inspiration for me seemingly by default. After all, for a child, why wouldn’t they be? Hardworking and often self-made, they seemed like the embodiment of the American dream, akin to real-life heroes. Little did I know, however, that such adoration of the affluent...
EconomyThe Journal of Commerce Online

Regulation & Policy

Top US Shippers: Paper, forest product exporters eye another tough year. Exports of paper and forest products fell by double-digit percentages in 2020 and volumes could further slide in 2021 because of China’s tougher environmental stances on recovered paper from the US. 16 Jul 2015. A U.S. Senate committee Wednesday...
Public HealthThe Independent

UK billionaires see fortunes soar in pandemic

British billionaires have seen their wealth soar by more than a fifth during the pandemic, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List. Inequality experts warned of a “dangerous gap” between the richest and poorest in society as the number of billionaires in the UK rose to a new high of 171.
Economyvmware.com

Executive Perspective: The Fear of Failure

It’s also an opportunity to learn. Mark Chamberlain, Global Head of Infrastructure at ADP, lets his team know he’s got their back, allowing them to push the limits fearlessly. Mark Chamberlain’s Perspective:. “One of the challenges with technology and being a leader is is the fear of failure. The last...
Protestsbootsandsabers.com

Millionaires Protest Billionaire to Advocate Taxing Thousandaires

There’s something you don’t see every day. A group of millionaires took to the streets on Monday, protesting in front of homes in New York and Washington owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon, the richest man in the world. The protest organized by Patriotic Millionaires, a coalition of wealthy individuals...
EconomyArkansas Online

The increasing power of billionaires

I was reading about Jeff Bezos' new boat recently when I began to understand one of my greatest failures as a pundit. This might seem an outsize reaction to a bit of maritime news, but as Bloomberg reported, Bezos' is no ordinary boat. It is, instead, a "super-yacht"--a 417-foot, three-mast sailing vessel that could be one of the largest such yachts ever built, if not in length then perhaps in moral recklessness. In a boom time for billionaires, Bloomberg says, the market for these most elephantine of yachts is roaring.
Marketsrealclearmarkets.com

What A Weak Dollar Means For The Rest of 2021

The US dollar is on the verge of breaking down to the lowest level since 2014. This is not all that surprising. After all, the US money supply continues to grow at a rapid pace relative to other countries and quantitative easing is likely to... Read Full Article »
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Quant Pioneer Dimensional Is Buying the Bonds That Dalio Hates

(Bloomberg) -- A quant pioneer with $112 billion in fixed income assets is defying doom-mongers like Ray Dalio as it places a bullish wager on interest-rate risk. Spurred by groundbreaking insights on systematic investing from its Nobel Prize-winning adviser Eugene Fama, Dimensional Fund Advisors has been extending duration in its core bond portfolios this year.
Personal Financerealclearmarkets.com

How Yellen Can Negotiate a Global Minimum Tax

In our opinion, as former negotiators in the EU and G-20, the U.S. negotiation team should focus in the next few months on 3 C’s: Calibrating the deal, coordinating stakeholders and communicating clearly to ensure the success of this ambitious plan. Read Full Article »
JournalismWashington Post

Policies and Standards

Ethics policy | Verification and fact-checking standards | Corrections policy | Policy on sources | Diversity policy. To review additional policies and information, please visit terms of service, RSS terms of service, privacy policy, and submissions and discussion policy. Ethics policy. (This represents a synthesis of Washington Post policies and...
Economyetftrends.com

Biden’s American Rescue Plan Boosting Munis, ‘BAB’

Capitol Hill and Wall Street are in two different cities, but when they interact on a regular basis, the results can beneficial for investors. A prime example of investors deriving benefit from a policy push is the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, which fixed income market observers view as a plus for municipal bonds. There could be benefits for taxable munis, which are accessible with the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEArca: BAB).
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Cryptocurrencies Are Here to Stay, Says Billionaire David Rubenstein

Billionaire private equity titan David Rubenstein has revealed he believes cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are here to stay, dismissing suggestions the market is a fad and could fade away in the future. Speaking to CNBC on ”Squawk Box,” Rubenstein said he hasn’t personally invested in cryptocurrencies directly but has invested in...
Businessetftrends.com

With Inflation, Failure to Prepare Is Preparing for Trouble

For more than a decade, market pundits warned about the possibility of rising inflation. For more than a decade, they were largely proven wrong. That scenario is changing this year, with many market observers believing substantial increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) are likely in the coming months, indicating inflation preparation may actually be necessary.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

DFA buys bonds Ray Dalio hates

A quant pioneer with $112 billion in fixed income assets is defying doom-mongers like Ray Dalio as it places a bullish wager on interest-rate risk. Spurred by groundbreaking insights on systematic investing from its Nobel Prize-winning advisor Eugene Fama, Dimensional Fund Advisors has been extending duration in its core bond portfolios this year.
Stockscryptoticker.io

The billionaire Ray Dalio chose Bitcoin over Bonds

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, an American investment management company, said that he would rather own Bitcoin than bonds, but that the growth and success of Bitcoin may mean a great risk for the cryptocurrency. In an interview presented at Coindesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, the billionaire discussed his...
Economymarginalrevolution.com

CBDC, monetary competition, and monetary separation

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, and here is one excerpt, related to earlier ideas from the New Monetary Economics:. The most common worry is that a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, would lead to disintermediation, with individuals or wholesalers putting their money into a CBDC system rather than commercial banks. The result would be fewer loans and less private-sector economic activity.