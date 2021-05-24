How to 'Build Back Better' With Public-Private Partnerships

More than half of all Americans are millennials, Gen Z, or younger. These are the most racially diverse generations in the history of the nation. Our economic viability depends on their access to early work experience, civic engagement opportunities, educational pathways, and jobs that allow them to earn an income while they learn and build careers. In contrast, low wages, insufficient hours, and involuntary disconnection from work drive high poverty rates that dampen young people’s prospects and harm the whole country. Moreover, disconnection from school and work increases after high school – the problem does not naturally resolve itself. One analysis found that one percent of 18-year-olds, were disconnected, rising to 5% at age 20 and 12% at age 26.