Pennsylvania State

Report: Pennsylvania Fires Tracer Who Exposed Personal Information

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online — to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual orientations and other information about residents who had been reached for contact tracing.

