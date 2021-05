For cryptocurrencies to reach the levels that bulls predict (we're looking at you, Cathie Wood), crypto will need to engrain itself deeply into the financial system. One way that could happen is if businesses actually begin to accept crypto as a form of payment. There's been some progress toward that this year, with PayPal and Starbucks offering people ways to spend cryptocurrency, but the biggest splash was Tesla's February announcement that it would start accepting Bitcoin payments. Since then, the company has reversed that move citing environmental concerns (even though it says it will continue holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet).