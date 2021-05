Roy Dye Sr., 81, was six years old the first time he ever stepped up onto Rutherford County bus No. 30. Seventy-five years later, much has changed. Back in the 1940s and ’50s, the late Elwin Maddox drove the route with a paddle that sat within arms-reach of the driver’s seat. Yet, Dye — whose daddy paddled him enough that he made sure to behave himself on the bus — remembered Maddox as a nice man during the week who attended the same church as the Dye family on Sunday mornings.