NASHVILLE – A criminal complaint unsealed today charged a Franklin, Tennessee couple with an elaborate scheme to defraud an elderly widow of $1.7 million, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. FBI agents this morning, arrested Karl Hampton, 63, and his wife, Deborah Hampton, 59, at their home. Karl Hampton is charged with wire fraud and money laundering and Deborah Hampton is charged with money laundering. Both will make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later today.