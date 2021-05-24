newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Applications for Louisiana Gator Harvest Being Taken Now

By Bruce Mikells
Posted by 
K945
K945
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My first-hand knowledge of alligator hunting is all based on the television show Swamp People. I have been a fairly faithful fan of the show for several years now and when I see how the professionals struggle sometimes with the large reptiles, I am pretty sure an alligator hunt that involved me would wind up in what many would describe as an "unfortunate outcome". It would probably be the only time an alligator had ever taken the gun from the hunter and turned the tables.

k945.com
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen#Alligators#Alligator Hunting#Harvest Time#Gators#Swamp#Army Corps Of Engineers#Reptiles#Wildlife Management#Meat#Public Lands#Application#Engineers Property#Gun#Tags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Turkey harvest during 2021 Louisiana season down almost 11% from 2020, LDWF Reports

The 2021 turkey harvest in Louisiana was down almost 11 percent from 2020 and the culprit was likely heavy spring rains that plagued the state for much of the season, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Small Game Program Manager Cody Cedotal said. A total of 1,886 birds were harvested during the 2021 season, based on turkey tag validation data, down from 2,117 in 2020.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana alligator found on Texas beach, taken for rehabilitation

MALAQUITE BEACH, Tx. - A Louisiana alligator was found on a Texas beach Monday, hundreds of miles away from its natural environment. Padre Island National Seashore agents identified the alligator's home state by a tail notch and tags found on its feet. After consulting with the Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Louisiana Stateharrisondaily.com

Louisiana gator swaps swamp life for Texas beach getaway

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas (AP) — A young alligator traced to the Louisiana bayous traded swamp scum for a sandy Padre Island beach in South Texas. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend Slated For June 12 and 13

I recently was reminded by Takemefishing.org that very soon America's favorite past time, fishing, will be absolutely free to enjoy for an entire weekend, and that weekend is merely a couple weeks off. As part of the celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week which comes around June 5 -13,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Louisiana Could Be Set For A Brutal Tick Season

Experts across the United States have been predicting a rough tick season for 2021. All the way from the Northeast to Southwest, and everything in-between...ticks are supposed to be out there in large numbers this year. Which isn't great news, since experts say tick season is here for the south.
Animalsoilcity.news

Pre-baiting begins for grizzly study in Yellowstone

Pre-baiting has begun in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, an important step in an ongoing effort to monitor grizzly bear populations. According to a statement from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, they monitor the grizzly population as required under the Endangered Species Act. “Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Ethel Louisiana May Be the Most Fun ‘Small Town’ in the Bayou State

With a population of only 3,584, Ethel, Louisiana may pack the most fun per person than anywhere else!. Nestled in East Feliciana Parish, Ethel's claim to fame is being home to blues singer and musician Jimmy Dotson. They're also one heck of a town to visit. It's a short drive from most of south Louisiana and a fun weekend for those of us in the northwestern part of the state.
Louisiana StateOutdoor Life

Louisiana Angler Catches Rare “White” Blue Catfish

Blue catfish are supposed to be, well, blue, but Katie Purvis Johns of Denham Springs, Louisiana, landed a rare all-white blue catfish at the Bonnet Carré Spillway April 24, near New Orleans. Johns hooked the heavyweight leucistic cat while fishing with her husband Eric and daughter Sophia, according to Louisiana...
Louisiana StateNOLA.com

Another Louisiana bayou is added to list of waterways with mercury-laden fish

Despite a shrinking budget and an uncertain future, Louisiana's fish testing program is still finding waterways where fish might be unsafe to eat. The Department of Health announced this week that Little Alabama Bayou, about 20 miles west of Baton Rouge, has fish with unsafe levels of mercury, a heavy metal that can stunt brain development and inflict long-term damage on the kidneys and heart. The bayou runs through the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area, a popular fishing destination.
Louisiana StateOutdoor Life

Possible World-Record Bullhead Caught in Louisiana

Michael Landreneau was fishing his brother’s private pond near the town of Sunset, Louisiana recently, targeting catfish and bass when he hooked into an enormous black bullhead. According to a report from Louisiana Sportsman, Landreneau was casting lures along a weed edge when he noted a bank rod he’d set out with bait for catfish suddenly started bouncing.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

The 10 Most Dangerous Places In Louisiana

Louisiana ranks as one of the most fun and exciting places to visit and live in the United States, however, at the same time the state has been ranked again and again as one of the most dangerous places in all of America. The most dangerous towns in Louisiana are all in the most dangerous state […] The post The 10 Most Dangerous Places In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalscapitalpress.com

Environmentalist wolf petition does not specify ideal population levels

The environmental groups that petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service May 26 to restore Endangered Species Act protection to gray wolves in the Northern Rockies say new laws in Idaho and Montana could allow the over-harvest of the animals. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society of the...
Louisiana StateOnlyInYourState

Few People Know How These 14 Parishes In Louisiana Got Their Names

In just about every other state (looking at you, Alaska) they’re called counties, but here in Louisiana, they’re called parishes (or boroughs in Alaska). Louisiana has 64 parishes, and you might be surprised to learn how a few of them got their names. Sure, there are the presidential ones like Madison, Lincoln, Jackson, and Washington Parishes, but we’ve picked out a few with origin stories that may surprise you.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

11-Foot-Long Alligator Leaps Out Of Water, Chases Man Fishing In Lake [Video]

A man fishing in Florida had a close call with death when a massive crocodile suddenly emerged out of the water and chased him. The video of the incident was shared on YouTube on May 8 and went viral within days. Tommy Lee shared the video of him scampering down a narrow path with trees on both sides as the reptile chased him down. The man was fishing for tarpons in the Everglades when the alligator charged at him. A camera that was attached to Lee's body captured the horrific moment.
Louisiana StateWHSV

Storms turn deadly in Louisiana and Texas

(WHSV) - At least four storm related deaths are being investigated after southern Louisiana was hit with nearly-record rain Monday this week. Texas also being impacted too. The heavy onslaught of rain caused flash flooding in many areas and prompted hundreds of water rescues. Two deaths occurred in submerged vehicles while one was on an oxygen machine that lost power. Another drove their vehicle into a canal.