Everything on what are the most popular red wines

A few weeks back I had a wonderful stop to Betz Family Winery, hosted by the talented Louis Skinner. Like many winemakers, Louis had a previous career prior to catching the wine bug which in his case was highly contagious. Louis literally read everything he could on wine and got a job working at a wine shop which allowed him to taste wines of the world constantly. He became particularly fond of the wines of Burgundy and then trained under some famed Washington wine icons, Chris Upchurch and Bob Betz, MW, prior to taking over for Betz as head winemaker a few years back. I had the chance to barrel taste with him the 2019 future releases that were stunning across the board.