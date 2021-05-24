Everything on what are the most popular red wines
Red wine is always a popular choice, but do you know what are the most popular red wines? Some of the best quality red wines are produced by countries like California, Italy, Chile, Spain, and France amidst a long list of other countries. The reason red wine is popular most of the time is that it is comforting in winter and pairs well with rich foods like meats, stews, cheeses, and roasted vegetables.