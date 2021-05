After a long wait publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 have released the open-world action RPG, Biomutant, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Biomutant is also playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. The PlayStation 5 version of the game runs in 1080p resoltuion at 60 frames per second. Native 4K has been disabled on the PS5 version due to stability and performance issues and will remain deactivated for the release version. On the Xbox Series X the game runs in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with Dynamic Resolution.