newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

Senate Panel To Take Action On Data Breach

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Members of the PA Senate Communications & Technology Committee were notified that the state Health Department would terminate its contract with third-party vendor Insight Global on June 19. The committee had scheduled a public hearing on the data breach on Tuesday, May 11, but Health Department officials canceled their appearance. The committee still held a public hearing seeking transparency regarding major concerns surrounding the data breach that impacted over 72,000 Pennsylvanians and their personal health records. One question raised by the Committee Chair, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill sought to know why the department did not immediately terminate its contract with the vendor. Phillips-Hill said, “Taxpayers still have a lot of questions that remain unanswered, however, the committee will be taking action next week to address data breaches not only within state government, but any entity that contracts with the state.” The committee will consider legislation today to address the issue.

wdac.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breaches#Public Data#Health Data#Senate Panel#Insight Global#Pennsylvanians#The Committee Chair#State Health Department#Legislation Today#Transparency#Hearing#Major Concerns#Health Records#Taxpayers#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

EDITORIAL: Make your voice heard tomorrow

Republican, Democrat or independent — registered voters of all stripes have some important decisions to make tomorrow during Pennsylvania’s 2021 Municipal Primaries. Not only will ballot-casters be endorsing candidates for state- and countywide offices within their own parties, but all voters — even those unaffiliated with a party — will be able to weigh in on four separate measures: three proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution and a statewide referendum.
Dover, PAdovertownship.org

Commissioners, PEMA will bring Next Generation 911 to York County

The York County Commissioners on Wednesday approved an agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, PEMA, to provide support in implementing Next Generation 911. The upgraded service, which comes at no cost to the County, will allow for York County to participate in the statewide initiative of modernizing a critical...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Find a drop box for your mail ballot in the Pa. primary (and other stuff you should know)

If you requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election but figure you may be out of time to send it in the mail, you still have some options. Some counties have drop boxes or satellite offices where you can return mail-in ballots or absentee ballots. The primary election is Tuesday, May 18. All ballots - including mail-in ballots - must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 18.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Saturday update: Two new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 800 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. The county's case total also hit 45,567, an increase of 90 cases over the day prior. There have been 153,717...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County vaccination rate on the decline as hesitancy remains

The number of York County residents getting COVID-19 vaccinations has plummeted over the past month, which health officials say is an indication vaccine hesitancy remains an issue. After a late March peak in York County, when in a seven-day period more than 3,500 first doses were administered per 100,000 people,...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County commissioners approves $796,000 roofing contract

The York County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Wednesday meeting to pay Harrisburg based Houck Services Inc. $796,000 to remove and replace the east and west wing roofs on the Administrative Center. Scott Cassel, York County's executive director of facilities management, said the timing on the roof replacement...
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Wednesday

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County. Wednesday's report included 131 total test results, with nine new probable. Comparing just the number of negative tests (104) and confirmed positive tests (18), the county saw about 14.8% of its tests come back positive.
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

LETTER: Re-elect Magisterial District Justice Linda Williams

I have had the privilege of calling District Justice Linda Williams a friend for almost 20 years. Linda has served on the bench for 18 years. Previously, she was a deputy sheriff for York County for five years. Currently, Linda Williams is the only female magisterial district justice in York...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Drop in mail-in ballots for primary to be expected, York County official says

Before next week's primary election concerning a number of local officials and ballot questions alike, the number of York County voters requesting mail-in ballots has dropped significantly. Approximately 23,000 mail-in ballots had been sent out as of Monday, according to York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. That's a sharp drop...