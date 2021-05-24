Senate Panel To Take Action On Data Breach

HARRISBURG – Members of the PA Senate Communications & Technology Committee were notified that the state Health Department would terminate its contract with third-party vendor Insight Global on June 19. The committee had scheduled a public hearing on the data breach on Tuesday, May 11, but Health Department officials canceled their appearance. The committee still held a public hearing seeking transparency regarding major concerns surrounding the data breach that impacted over 72,000 Pennsylvanians and their personal health records. One question raised by the Committee Chair, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill sought to know why the department did not immediately terminate its contract with the vendor. Phillips-Hill said, “Taxpayers still have a lot of questions that remain unanswered, however, the committee will be taking action next week to address data breaches not only within state government, but any entity that contracts with the state.” The committee will consider legislation today to address the issue.