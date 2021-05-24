Legalizing Fentanyl Strips For Personal Use

HARRISBURG – Indiana County Rep. Jim Struzzi has introduced legislation that will help reduce overdose deaths in PA. House Bill 1393 would legalize fentanyl test strips for personal use only in the Commonwealth. Under current law, test strips to detect fentanyl are defined as “drug paraphernalia” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties. To be clear, test strips which are possessed by those dealing in fentanyl would still be illegal. The legislation will allow the possession of test strips only for personal use to avoid deadly overdoses. Struzzi said his measure will help victims of unintentional overdoses caused by substances unknowingly containing deadly amounts of fentanyl. He added as the opioid epidemic reaches catastrophic levels, we must make laws and policies that work to save lives.